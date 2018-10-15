People don’t usually go into the food business to get rich.

Cooks with a passion for food want to share their passion with the world – and hope to make enough cheddar to keep them in groceries. That passion can take them unexpected places.

When Akshay Prabhu was studying at U.C. Davis, he didn't know what field he wanted to go into. He’d always loved to cook – he started as a child, when he would watch cooking shows on TV with his mom. So during his student years, when he needed to make some money, he came up with an idea to do pop-up dinner parties.

The dinners proved very popular, garnering media attention. That acclaim proved their downfall; the Yolo County Health Department shut him down – not because of food-born illness, but because he didn’t have the proper permits and wasn't cooking in a commercial kitchen.

Recently, the California legislature passed a bill that would allow the sale of food cooked in home kitchens. The law requires proper food handling certificates, limits the amount of food that can be sold and requires that the food be sold directly to the consumer, among other rules.

In the kitchen with Foodnome

Prabhu and other cooks he works with hope to get back to work soon. For them, cooking and selling food isn't just just a way of making money. They have a passion for increasing people’s access to good, healthy food choices, for educating people about food and culture, and for improving the food system as a whole -- they want everyone to eat well.

To that end, Prabhu created Foodnome – an Internet-based service to connect cooks with diners.

The cooks of Foodnome are awaiting the go-ahead from Yolo County to start preparing a wide range of culinary offerings, from Korean and Guatemalan to mac-n-cheese.

As of yet, Yolo County has not embraced the new law, said county spokesperson Beth Gabor. However, county staff will soon provide an update on "the regulatory framework" of AB 626 to the Board of Supervisors.

Some cooks and caterers, like Gesche Langen, have found ways to work in the food business absent the capital for building their own restaurants. But it’s not easy. Langen holds several different county permits to allow her to work as a caterer, a personal chef and at farmers markets as well as operating a food truck. She rents space at a commercial kitchen in Sacramento. The permits -- which run about $2,000 per year -- and cost of space rental make her break-even point high.

“So that’s stressful and really hard to make a profit,” Langen said. But she’s committed to cooking and educating people about food.

Langen, Prabhu and others involved in the effort to promote 'microenterprise home kitchen operations' – as the language of AB 626 terms them – bring a revolutionary fervor to their cooking activities. Indeed, that’s how Prabhu describes it on his website.

“The food revolution will be led by those who are least represented in food business ownership today; black and brown people, women, disabled people, and immigrants,” according to a statement posted on Foodnome.com. “We believe that disproportionately low food business ownership among these groups is not due to less great ideas, recipes and entrepreneurs, but to a food regulation system that makes it impossible for many of us to even get started.”

For more about Foodnome, check out one of their YouTube videos:

