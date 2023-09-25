The school district said Kayleigh Craddock wasn't invited to participate in the crowning ceremony due to "insubordination" at her graduation ceremony in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOSPORT, Texas — A Freeport mother is fighting for her daughter's chance to crown the next Homecoming Queen at Brazosport High School.

She said the opportunity was ripped away from her daughter after she wore a Mexican heritage stole at her graduation ceremony in May.

Cynthia Vasquez said she believes Brazosport ISD officials are being petty and wants to know why the district is just now telling them about their decision.

When 18-year-old Kayleigh Craddock was crowned Homecoming Queen last fall, she was thrilled.

"It felt good knowing people care about me and wanted me to win, knowing how much it meant to me," Kayleigh said.

Another meaningful experience was her graduation later that school year. She wanted to honor her family and her heritage in her own way so she decided to wear a Mexican heritage stole over her graduation robe.

"I wanted to represent my culture. I love being Mexican and I will forever be proud," Kayleigh said.

Her mother knows how much culture means to her child.

"She loves being Mexican. She loves being Black. She loves to represent both her cultures, that's why she wears her braids," Vasquez said.

Kayleigh said there was confusion at first whether or not she would be able to wear the stole.

"We couldn't, we could. We could, we couldn't and now we could," she said.

In the end, she said no one told her to take it off.

Speaking to KHOU 11 News from her dorm at Sam Houston State University, Kayleigh said she was ready to come back to Freeport this week as part of the tradition to crown the next Homecoming Queen.

"It's a tradition. Every girl does it," she said.

But, last Friday, her mother got a call. The district told her that Kayleigh wouldn't be able to participate in this week's homecoming events because of the Mexican stole she wore at graduation.

"I was just so upset, because why? Why wait so long to tell us? We already bought my dress, already paid for my hair," Kayleigh said.

BISD confirmed that Kayleigh wasn't invited to the ceremony. The district provided this statement about the issue:

"Graduation dress guidelines are communicated to all graduates. The school policy addresses the wearing of unauthorized sashes or accessories. Unfortunately, a student wore an unapproved sash that was not in the guidelines for graduation dress. The student was asked to comply with the dress guidelines and refused.

"The graduate was Homecoming Queen last school year, however, because of the insubordination at the graduation ceremony last May, the graduate was not invited back to participate in the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Queen.

"It is always our intent to maintain the dignity and respect of our graduation ceremonies, and we expect our students to adhere to the established guidelines."

Kayleigh said she didn't do anything wrong.

"I wouldn't have brought it if it was out of dress code. I wouldn't have brought it, period," she said.

Vasquez said she doesn't understand why the district waited so long to reveal her punishment.

"Just seems kind of petty at this point. It seems petty. Because you could've addressed this back in May and here we are a week before (the ceremony),' Vasquez said.

Kayleigh said she hopes the district changes its mind. She also hopes her situation starts a discussion about allowing students to celebrate their culture at future graduations.

Related Articles Colorado teen flouts school policy, wears Mexican and US flag sash to graduation