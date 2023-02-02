Homeless man arrested, accused of attacking Sac Metro firefighter

It was all caught on camera and happens in less than 10 seconds

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeless man was caught on camera assaulting a Sac Metro firefighter.

According to Sac Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn it happened on Jan. 17 as the crew was filling up at a gas station on Elverta Road and Dutch Haven Boulevard in Elverta.

Video given to ABC10 shows the alleged attacker approaching the firefighter as he’s walking towards the fire truck, hitting the firefighter in the face, and running away. It all happens in less than 10 seconds.

Wilbourn described the attack as a ‘random act of violence’ and says the fire captain returned to work after going to the emergency room.

The sheriff’s office says the alleged attacker, identified as 27-year-old Arman Porupsky, was arrested and released the same day.