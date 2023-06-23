Sacramento homeless reporting tool criticized by Measure O proponents

People can file reports of unlawful camping on public property and the city has to respond to the report within 20 days... but it's not what people expected.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A portion of Measure O, also known as the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022, began Wednesday. It gives Sacramento residents a way to file reports of unlawful camping on public property and the city is required to respond to the report within 20 days.

Some people who filed a report say the city is doing the bare minimum and the system isn't addressing what they intended.

"I think outrage shouldn't be the right word," said Josh Wood, CEO of the Sacramento Region Business Association, who led the effort to get Measure O passed.

The swing of emotions comes after the city of Sacramento said they don't have to urgently respond to any of the new complaints submitted.

"The city says it's fulfilled its obligation,” said Wood. “Its obligation is fulfilled when our streets are safe and clean."

The portion of Measure O was supposed to compel the city to address complaints faster by filling out an online enforcement tool, but the city says they don't have to urgently respond to new reports. The mechanism designed for homeowners to contest the city’s decision requires hiring a hearing examiner.



"The entire measure depends on them hiring this one position that they refuse to hire,” said Wood. “This is intentional."

The last count conducted in early 2022 found more than 5,000 people were experiencing homelessness within Sacramento city limits.

"I was thinking that everything's going to change because this online form is available," said Sacramento resident John Morales.

Morales has lived in Sacramento for the past 30 years. He's one of 80 people who's filed a report in the last two days.

Morales says he and many others received an auto-reply message from the city.

“Because the City already has allocated more than the maximum amount required by the ESEA, it has met its obligations for fiscal year 2023/24 and is not required to fund additional services, such as the hiring of a hearing examiner and other components of the hearing and demand process."

The response isn't what people were expecting.

"Without this method to report people who are in need of assistance, the city's not going to come and address the problem,” said Morales. “And so, it's going to be the same old same old here in the neighborhood."

The city told ABC10 this week it's meeting the requirements of Measure O. Wood says they will take every step legally or politically to make sure the city follows through on Measure O.

The city says the new complaints filed will be routed to the Department of Community Response and they will get to them as quickly as possible.

The new 'Notice and Demand' report form for unlawful camping can be found and submitted HERE.

