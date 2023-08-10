City strikes deal with Stockton Shelter for the Homeless, St. Mary's Dining Room to keep shelter open

The agreement, signed Thursday, will transition services at the shelter to St. Mary's Dining Room

STOCKTON, Calif. — After more than a week of uncertainty, nearly 250 people can continue to seek shelter at the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless under a new agreement signed by the city, shelter and neighboring St. Mary's Dining Room.

The agreement will transfer services at the shelter and the sublease for the shelter's property to St. Mary's Dining Room as early as Sept. 1.

“We are excited that we have been able to facilitate the assignment of the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless sublease to St. Mary’s Dining Room,” said City Manager Harry Black in a statement. “Staff, across City government, have been working hard on this and in tandem with our external partners. We will continue to work toward a smooth transition, ensuring that the most vulnerable of our community have a roof over their heads and access to all necessary services.”

In an emergency declaration on July 31, the city announced the shelter planned to close by Aug. 15. Shelter officials said the abrupt closure was due to financial issues.

An initial proposal to transfer services at the shelter to St. Mary's Dining Room failed after the shelter redlined the agreement, which the city then rejected.

"It’s never easy to reach a multi-party agreement in situations like these, especially in a short timeframe," shelter attorney Anthony Vignolo said in a statement. "I’m especially grateful to see all parties coming together and working around-the-clock to ensure a smooth transition that will avoid any interruption in the vital services being provided to the community."

