City and county leaders vote to address homelessness in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two votes happening on Tuesday will decide the fate of the unhoused in the city and county of Sacramento.

City leaders are set to vote on an ordinance that would allow the removal of tents that block sidewalk access and business entrances. Sacramento County supervisors meanwhile will vote on their own pair of homeless measures. If passed, camping would be prohibited along the American River Parkway due to safety concerns, like wildfires. The ban would also extend to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.

Joseph Smith never thought he would become homeless, but in 2005, he found himself with no place to go but the American River Parkway.

“First, it was the layoff then it was the relationship and the affordability of a home no longer being feasible,” Smith said. “The dominoes just kept falling from there.”

He lived outside in a tent for nearly six years before turning his life around and accepting the help he needed. He now serves as the advocacy director for Loaves and Fishes, where he helps other people experiencing homelessness improve their lives.

“I’m 11 years sober now. Everything fell into place really fast once I was willing and the services were available to me,” he said.

However, Smith says right now, fewer services are out there for those experiencing homelessness, and as a result, the crisis has only gotten worse.

Since 2019, homelessness in Sacramento County has nearly doubled, with the latest point-in-time count showing nearly 9,300 people living on the street. Residents have taken notice and are calling on elected leaders to take action.

Earlier this month, county supervisors advanced two ordinances that would restrict where camping is allowed, 25 feet away from places deemed critical infrastructure, like levees and government buildings, and near places vulnerable to fires and floods, like the parkway.

“The parkway has experienced a lot of changes over the last couple of years,” Janna Haynes, Sacramento County spokesperson, said. “Not only the increase in campers but the increase in violence, the increase in fires that are both damaging to the parkway and dangerous to those living on the parkway, people who have homes along the parkway as well as the animal life on the parkway. The parkway is something in Sacramento County that we’re really proud of and that we want to preserve for recreation.”

If the board approves the ordinances, it will allow park rangers and police to move camps and the people who live in them, even issue misdemeanors for those who fail to comply, something the county says is a last resort scenario.

“If we do have an option for them as far as shelter is concerned and they refuse, this gives us another tool to relocate them to another area,” Haynes said. “We’re still committed to being able to find people solutions, give them services, and address their mental health issues and substance abuse issues.”

However, opponents say the move does little to solve homelessness and could potentially displace the 2,000 people who call the parkway home.

“The people who have been around the parkway have been there for a long time. It’s the only home they know,” Smith said. “They made it as safe and as livable as possible, and if they’re uprooted without anywhere specifically to go, they’re coming into the neighborhoods, they’re coming into the streets.”

If adopted, all measures will take effect at the end of September. In terms of enforcement, both the city and the county say their strategy will encourage voluntary compliance and relationship building between law enforcement and the homeless community.

