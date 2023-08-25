'Homemade explosives' found during Placer County traffic stop

​Officials say there is no threat to public safety

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Homemade explosives were found inside a car in Auburn Friday, according to officials.

Little information is known, but the Placer County Sheriff's Office says they were doing a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln Way and Sylvan Vista Street near the Rodeway Inn when they found the explosives.

Officials say there is no threat to public safety and there are "no additional outstanding suspects."

One person was arrested and is being taken to the Auburn Jail. It's unclear what prompted the traffic stop.

No further information is available at this time.