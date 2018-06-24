A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home in South Sacramento, according to

the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 4 a.m., the sheriff's department received a report from a caller who said he arrived at a residence in the 6300 block of Burns Way to check on a friend, who was not responding to calls. The caller told police he then found his friend inside the home deceased.

Upon arrival and further investigation, sheriff’s deputies believe the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the male victim is unknown at this time.

© 2018 KXTV