Mexican Mafia member Michael Torres killed at Sacramento prison

FOLSOM, Calif. — A California State Prison, Sacramento inmate was killed in an apparent homicide Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations (CDCR).

They say two inmates, Juan Martinez and Ray Martinez, allegedly attacked inmate Michael Torres around 9:20 a.m.

Torres had multiple stab wounds and was taken to an outside medical facility while life-saving measures were being performed. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m.

Juan Martinez and Ray Martinez were moved to Restricted Housing while the investigation continues, according to CDCR.

The Los Angeles Times reports Torres was a Mexican Mafia member who ran rackets in Los Angeles County jails. They also say he was under federal indictment at the time of his death for allegedly conspiring with the Aryan Brotherhood to sell heroin.

