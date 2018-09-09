A homicide investigation is underway in Lodi after two men were shot to death early Sunday morning, according to the Lodi Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to the area of Cherokee Lane near Lodi Avenue on a report of a shooting involving two victims.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 21-year-old victim died after being transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KXTV