Alex Spanos, founder of A.G. Spanos Companies, longtime Sacramento-area philanthropist and owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, died at the age of 95, the franchise announced Tuesday morning.

In remembrance, celebrities and public figures chose to celebrate the achievements of Spanos on Twitter.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had kind words for Spanos and highlighted his remarkable rise to prominence in California.

Alex Spanos lived the American Dream. His incredible story should inspire each and every one of us. As a son of immigrants, he rose from working in his father’s bakery to become a titan of real estate and business. 1/2 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 9, 2018

But more importantly, he used his money and platform to give back to the world. He was a dear friend and I’ll miss him dearly. My thoughts are with the entire Spanos family. 2/2 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 9, 2018

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs acknowledged Spanos's generosity within the Stockton community, commending him for the positive impact he had on the community.

2/3 Throughout all of his success, Mr. Spanos remained loyal to Stockton. His philanthropic support of our city has helped to shape our community for the better. — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) October 9, 2018

In between messages of mourning and inspiring words for Spanos, the official Twitter account for the LA Chargers posted a statement, made by former president George W. Bush, on the passing of Spanos. Bush and Spanos built a close relationship with each other, even before the 43rd President's time in The White House.

Statement from President George W. Bush on the passing of Alex Spanos: pic.twitter.com/Nizdtfz13d — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 9, 2018

Geno Smith, a quarterback for the LA Chargers, retweeted a post from the LA Chargers's Twitter account.

In loving memory of Alex Spanos pic.twitter.com/aC3HC89AHR — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 9, 2018

Wade Phillips, former defensive coordinator for the Chargers, expressed his condolences to Spanos's family and recalled their first conversation.

Heartfelt Condolences to the Spanos family-tough anytime you lose a Dad or Grandfather. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 9, 2018

I still remember Alex Spanos first words to me on my first day in SD ,not hello but “You boys better get it going”-my answer”Yes Sir” — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 9, 2018

From our archive... A 1994 Alex Spanos feature:

