If you're viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
Alex Spanos, founder of A.G. Spanos Companies, longtime Sacramento-area philanthropist and owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, died at the age of 95, the franchise announced Tuesday morning.
In remembrance, celebrities and public figures chose to celebrate the achievements of Spanos on Twitter.
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had kind words for Spanos and highlighted his remarkable rise to prominence in California.
Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs acknowledged Spanos's generosity within the Stockton community, commending him for the positive impact he had on the community.
In between messages of mourning and inspiring words for Spanos, the official Twitter account for the LA Chargers posted a statement, made by former president George W. Bush, on the passing of Spanos. Bush and Spanos built a close relationship with each other, even before the 43rd President's time in The White House.
Geno Smith, a quarterback for the LA Chargers, retweeted a post from the LA Chargers's Twitter account.
Wade Phillips, former defensive coordinator for the Chargers, expressed his condolences to Spanos's family and recalled their first conversation.
From our archive... A 1994 Alex Spanos feature: