From a Halloween-themed family fun night to a Westpark and Fiddyment Farm fall carnival, there's plenty to enjoy in Roseville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Roseville Family Fun Night

Roseville Family Fun Night is being held Thursday, October 25, 4-8 p.m.

Roseville Family Fun Night is an annual tradition which involves safe trick-or-treating on Vernon Street, a kid-friendly haunted house, a costume contest for those of all ages, a flash mob and carnival games. The Terror by the Tracks haunted house runs through the weekend.

When: Thursday, October 25, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Roseville Town Square, 311 Vernon St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

4th Annual Fun Fall Gathering

The 4th Annual Fun Fall Gathering is on Friday from 3:30-6 p.m.

Westpark and Fiddyment Farm residents are invited to a Fall Gathering on Friday afternoon that will include bounce houses, face painting, cotton candy, pumpkin painting and more. Tickets are free, but an RSVP is required.

When: Friday, October 26, 3:30-6 p.m.

Where: Fred Festersen Park, 2275 Village Green Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Roseville Zombie Walk

Roseville Zombie Walk is being held on Friday 6-7 p.m.

The second annual Roseville Zombie Walk, sponsored by the Downtown Roseville Merchants Association, will occur as part of Family Fun Night (in addition to the Terror by the Tracks haunted house).

Participants should dress up in zombie costumes and bring their best slow shuffle. The walk will cover about eight blocks, and the walking dead can pick up a zombie patch on the night.

When: Friday, October 26, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Roseville Town Square, 311 Vernon St.

Admission: Free (General Admission); $5 (Zombie Patch)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

