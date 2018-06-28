If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Interested in getting the lowdown the newest businesses to open in Land Park?

From a new outpost of a local coffee roastery to a dim sum restaurant, read on to see the freshest businesses to open in this area of Sacramento.

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters

2940 Freeport Blvd.

PHOTO: MARGAERY F./YELP

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters is a new cafe from the popular East Sac-based roastery whose coffee is sold at restaurants and specialty grocers around the region. Located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., it serves espresso drinks, tea, pastries and more.

In addition to its prepared drinks, Chocolate Fish sells bags of its single-source coffees from farms in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ethiopia and Brazil.

In addition, the roastery holds classes on coffee preparation and tasting at its East Sac location. (You can sign up for classes and check out the different coffees on offer at the business website.)

Chocolate Fish currently holds 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response so far.

"Excellent service," wrote Yelper Carla C., who reviewed Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters on June 6. "And the coffee, same great taste as their other great locations. Pleasant seating area, benches outside."

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters is open from 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily.

Stab! Comedy Theater

1710 Broadway

PHOTO: STAB! COMEDY THEATER/YELP

Stab! Comedy Theater is a comedy club and performing arts spot now open at 1710 Broadway. The club offers stand-up, improv and sketch comedy performances and classes, as well as open mic nights on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Upcoming stand-up shows include Kris Tinkle (June 30), Johnny Taylor (July 14) and April Richardson (August 15). Stand-up classes focus on helping students write and perform new original material, or using the Thursday night open mic to polish existing material. (You can check out the full schedule here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Stab! Comedy Theater has been hitting its mark with patrons.

"This theater is new but poised to create something truly unique," wrote Yelper Avolyn F. "Right now they offer a solid set of shows Friday and Saturday night making it a perfect stop to round out your week and kick off the weekend."

Dan S. added, "Took a standup class with John and it was amazing! John is kind, funny, and honest. You can tell this place really cares about creating a great venue for comics and fans of comedy alike."

Stab! Comedy Theater is open from 7 p.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (Tuesday schedules vary; check the calendar for more. It's closed Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.)

Ming Dynasty

1211 Broadway

Ming Dynasty is a dim sum spot by day and full-service Cantonese restaurant and banquet hall by night.

PHOTO: NOELLE Y./YELP

Ming Dynasty is a dim sum spot by day and full-service Cantonese restaurant and banquet hall by night. Although it specializes in seafood, and is located in the former space of Fortune House Seafood Restaurant, the extensive menu provides a long list of classic and specialty options.

Dim sum enthusiasts will find plenty of familiar favorites like shrimp dumplings, siu mai, chicken feet and barbecue pork bao, as well as more unique offerings like the Fujian fried rice with gravy, or shrimp-stuffed sticky rice balls adorned with a piece of pork belly.

During dinner service, customers can expect plenty of seafood standouts, like the abalone with mushrooms and pea sprouts, steamed pork patty with salted fish, and steamed clams in broth with bok choy.

With a four-star rating out of 66 reviews on Yelp, Ming Dynasty has been getting positive attention.

"The staff was extremely polite. If they didn't have what we wanted on their cart, they helped us get it immediately from another cart," said Yelper Scott L. of the dim sum.

And Yelper Latricia N., who reviewed Ming Dynasty on June 9, noted, "We moved from the Bay Area six years ago and have been looking for a great dim sum restaurant. Ming Dynasty is really, really good!"

Ming Dynasty is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

© 2018 KXTV