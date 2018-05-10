Want to find out about the newest businesses to open in Roseville? From an Indian restaurant to a massage spot, read on to see the newest destinations to open their doors recently. 360 Degrees Barber Shop

360 Degrees Barber Shop/Yelp

360 Degrees Barber Shop is a barber shop at 8300 Sierra College Blvd., Suite F2. It caters to men and boys, with haircuts for all ages, beard trims, and shaves. Customers get a complimentary beverage with each haircut, and the shop is running several discount or complimentary salon product specials through December. Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

Photo: Cheryl B./Yelp

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine is an Indian and Indo-Chinese restaurant with several locations in the Bay Area, as well as one in El Dorado Hills. Owners Sunil Adusumilli and Sreekanth Doddapaneni recently opened a new outpost at 711 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Suite 140.

The extensive menu includes everything from shrimp Biryani, to chicken pepper masala to battered and wok-fried baby corn tossed in savory sauce. And it's made a good impression on Yelpers so far, with four stars out of 19 reviews.

Lashes by Kara ann

Photo: Diana r./Yelp

A Stanford Crossing newcomer, Lashes by Kara Ann is an eyelash salon that's located at 9010 Fairway Drive, Suite 112. Helmed by a veteran of Amazing Lash Studio, it provides lash extensions in classic and volume full sets, as well as fill procedures, touch-ups and removal. (You can check out the full menu of services here.) Raw Spa

Christin Hume/Unsplash

Raw Spa is a massage and aromatherapy establishment that recently made its debut at 354 N. Sunrise Ave., Suite 121 in the Lead Hill area. Its deep tissue, hot stone and relaxation massages are accompanied by essential oils for aromatherapy. It also offers nutritional medicine and cupping therapy.

