Itching to get out and explore the newest businesses to open in Sacramento? From a fitness studio to two taco trucks to a nail salon, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to land around town.

Pure Barre



PHOTO: NICHOLAS A./YELP

A newcomer to Midtown, Pure Barre is the fourth Sacramento-area outpost of the Denver-based fitness chain specializing in barre classes. It's located at 1710 R St., Suite 120 in Midtown's Ice Blocks development.

According to the chain's website, the Pure Barre fitness program is a full-body, low-impact workout that uses the ballet barre and "small isometric movements set to fantastic music" to build strength and flexibility.

At the Midtown location, owners Kristen and Alex Wright are offering classes at all day on weekdays and mornings only on weekends. Additionally, the studio sells workout gear and apparel in its small shop. (You can check out the full schedule of classes here.)

The new fitness center has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Nicholas A., who reviewed the new spot on June 16, said, "Beautiful space! Nice little shop with quality gear, and the person we spoke with (Kristin - the owner) had great energy. Great addition to the Ice Blocks."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pure Barre's current schedule of classes is available here. Classes and class packages may be purchased online.

Zintzuni Cocina Mexicana



PHOTO: JOSE A./YELP

Zintzuni Cocina Mexicana is a Mexican food truck that recently made its debut at 8531 Thys Court in Florin Fruitridge Industrial Park. It appears in different places around Sacramento daily and also does catering, as we recently reported.

Diners should expect to find street tacos, burritos and quesadillas filled with a choice of meats or veggies, Monterey Jack cheese and housemade cabbage pico de gallo.

Check out the house signature suegra ("mother-in-law"), a small quesadilla made with two corn tortillas filled with cheese and a choice of chicken, steak, pork adobada or vegetables. (You can take a peek at the full menu here and keep up with the truck's location on its Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Zintzuni is off to a strong start with patrons.

"The man who took my order was extremely courteous and friendly," said Yelper Matthew K. "The taco asada portions were very generous, with each one spilling out of the taco while eating. The flavor was extremely good, being able to taste the marinated asada, with fresh cilantro, onions, and salsa."

"I ordered 3 tacos, one of each flavor: adobada pork, carne asada and marinated chicken. Each and every one was so delicious! They were really friendly and fast, I can't recommend them highly enough," Yelper Donna S. added.

Head on over to check it out: Zintzuni appears at variable locations and times around the Sacramento area, but you can keep up with the truck's schedule on its Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

Hop Junction

PHOTO: PHAN T./YELP

Stroll past 7600 Greenhaven Drive, Suite 20 in the Pocket/Greenhaven area and you'll find Hop Junction, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits, burgers and sandwiches. As The Sacramento Bee reports, the family-owned beer bar is the project of Jasdeep Purewal.

With wine and a rotating selection of 20 craft beers on tap, diners will have choices ranging from Alpine Beer's Willy (an American wheat ale) to Six River Brewery's Macadamia Nut Porter and more.

On the menu are bar bites like samosas, fries and chicken wings, along with burgers like the half-pound Angus beef or the vegetarian roasted garlic and quinoa burger.

With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

"Excellent service. Great selection of beer," declared Heather S., but added, "The food could use a little work. They really need to invest in a chalkboard."

And Yelper Erle H. said, "Good balance of beer selection for a tap house between lights and darks (some places fixate on IPAs, which gets old). Staff works hard to accommodate customers."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hop Junction is open from noon–10 p.m. daily except Tuesday.

Chocho's Tacos Truck



Photo: Edwin G./Yelp

Head over to 6700 Mack Road in Valley High-North Laguna and you'll find Chocho's Tacos Truck, a weekday breakfast and lunch spot. The truck typically stays at its home base across from Kaiser South Sac, but you can follow its Facebook page for updates.

On the menu, look for the street tacos filled with cilantro, onions, salsa and a choice of meat, or the fish tacos with tilapia, onions, red cabbage and chipotle sauce.

The truck also serves breakfast plates, breakfast sandwiches and grilled paninis like the T.B.A.: turkey, bacon and avocado. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews, Chocho's has received an enthusiastic response from early adopters.

"I've been searching for the Holy Grail of taco trucks and Chocho's has hit the mark. Everything from their paninis to their tacos are a must; they have a good variety of foods," said Omar M., who was the first to review the truck on May 25.

And Yelper Dwayne S. added, "I'm a fan of these OG taco trucks, it's not one of those overpriced trendy catering trucks. Their street tacos are very good and quality is good."

Intrigued? Stop by to welcome the truck to the neighborhood. Chocho's is open from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

Dazzling Nails and Spa



PHOTO: MAKAELA F./YELP

Dazzling Nails and Spa is a nail salon that opened recently at 8148 Delta Shores Circle, Suite 120 in Meadowview, joining the business's original location in Rocklin.

Of the salon's services, the Special Manicure involves cooling gel, paraffin hot wax and a warm lotion massage, while the signature "Dazzling Pedicure" includes a sugar scrub, pedi hot mask and a hot stone massage.

Other nail treatments on offer range from a simple buff and shine to gel manicures. Additional salon services like eyelash extensions and waxing procedures are also available.

With a 4.5-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.

"The staff is kind and helpful, continuously asking if I needed anything and how I was doing. Tina did gel nails and my pedicure and she did a fantastic job, and I am very particular!" said Laura O, who was the first to review the new salon on May 7.

"Beautiful and clean inside, a huge selection of colors.... and a very friendly staff!" agreed Geenuh N. "Make sure to bring cash to pay for your services to avoid extra fees. Other than that I was very pleased and will be back!"

Thinking of getting some nail work done? Dazzling Nails and Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

