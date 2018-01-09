Craving sandwiches, wraps, salads and other healthy food? You're in luck: a new breakfast and lunch café has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 40 N. Sutter St. in Downtown, the newcomer is the aptly named The Downtowner.

On the menu, look for salads like the spinach salad with bleu cheese crumbles, purple onions, walnuts, strawberries and oregano vinaigrette; or the chile-watermelon-mint, which adds feta cheese and honey-Tajin dressing to its eponymous ingredients and a bed of spring mix greens.

Although much of the fare is vegetarian or completely plant-based, there are heartier sandwiches and breakfast options too — like the chicken and waffle, with a bacon-confit chicken thigh and maple syrup glaze. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, The Downtowner has been warmly received by patrons.

Cynthia S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 29, praised the Cobb salad's "generous amounts of blue cheese, bacon and chicken," and added, "The shop itself is large, airy and bright."

"The prices are more than reasonable. All of the ingredients are fresh and responsibly sourced," Yelper Colby S. said, and had a recommendation for other customers: "Must check out the Fried Green BLT!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Downtowner is open from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

