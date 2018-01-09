If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Looking to sample the best frozen treats around town? Get them quick, before summer is officially over.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top frozen treat sources in Modesto, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture for a cooling refreshment.

1. Pura Vida

Topping the list is Pura Vida. Located at 1407 Standiford Ave., Suite A1, this shaved ice and ice cream parlor is the highest rated in Modesto, boasting 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers love its Tiger Blood flavor of shaved ice, and recommend getting it with the frozen custard center. Other popular flavors of the shop's four dozen include peach, mango and coconut; some sugar free options are also available.

2. Mango Crazy

Next up is Mango Crazy, situated at 3020 Floyd Ave., Suite 203 With 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score fresh fruit-based frozen desserts has proven to be a local favorite.

Reviewers especially love its mangonada: a cup of mango sherbet, topped with plentiful fresh mango, tamarind, lime, salt, and chile powder. Customers can also get treats like paletas (Mexican popsicles) and ice cream sandwiched between two cookies.

3. Girasol Paleteria Y Neveria

Girasol Paleteria Y Neveria, located at 2215 Scenic Drive, is another top choice. Yelpers give the mom-and-pop popsicle shop five stars out of 29 reviews for its paletas, ice cream, smoothies, and take on mangonada.

The paleta flavors include standbys like mango and pineapple, but also unusual treats like carrot with chile, passion fruit, guava, and pecan cream. Ice cream sundaes include the Tres Marias, served in a waffle bowl with three scoops of ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.

4. Yogurt Mill

Finally, check out Yogurt Mill, which has earned four stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp. Its double drive-thru and low prices help to keep the counter-service frozen yogurt shop bustling.

Flavors change often, but one popular choice is the red velvet cupcake, and diners can choose a cone, rather than just a bowl. You can find the fro-yo spot at 2509 Oakdale Road.

