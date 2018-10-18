According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $1,323, compared to a $1,225 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Midtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1310 18th St.

Listed at $1,200/month, this 600-square-foot studio, located at 1310 18th St., is 10 percent less than the $1,500/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, expect high ceilings and wood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

1705 N St.

This studio apartment, situated at 1705 N St., is listed for $1,245/month.

In the unit, the listing promises restored original hardwood flooring and updated interiors. The building boasts proximity to the State Capitol and John Fremont Park. Pet owners, rejoice: cats and small dogs are permitted.

2316 Capitol Ave.

Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2316 Capitol Ave., which is going for $1,295/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and some parking on a first-come, first-serve basis. In the apartment, expect carpeted flooring, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Cat lovers, perk up your ears: this unit permits cats, but not dogs.

