As the latest U.S. jobs report hits newsstands, how did cities in the Sacramento area do in terms of new jobs added last month? And which industries and occupations are attracting workers to the area most?

Sacramento recruited the most physics professors last month of any city in the U.S., according to new positions posted on jobs site Glassdoor. The city also ranked first in new job openings for research assistant professors, and second for corporate sales reps.

Comparing across the country, Sacramento came in ahead of Cincinnati, the U.S. city with the second-most new positions for physics professors last month. Cincinnati does have a smaller population, at 298,011, compared to Sactown's 484,530, according to 2016 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Communities Survey.

Another occupation is also in high demand in the area: Stockton ranked third among U.S. cities in new openings for clinical dietitians.

If we focus on the number of jobs relative to the local population, Sacramento is most competitive in hiring for corporate sales reps, placing fifth among U.S. cities in per-capita openings for that skill set. The city ranked seventh in new jobs for research assistant professors, and 12th for physics professors, again relative to the local population.

Sacramento fell just behind Hampton, Georgia in per-capita hiring for corporate sales reps, while Los Alamos, New Mexico topped the charts nationwide in per-capita positions for physics professors.

Looking for new opportunities in a field with strong local demand? Los Rios Community College District is currently bringing on physics professors and research assistant professors.

