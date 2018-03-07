If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Looking to uncover all that Oak Park has to offer? Get to know this Stockton neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a smoke shop to a charity-run thrift store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Oak Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ziggy's Smoke Shop

Topping the list is tobacco and vape joint Ziggy's Smoke Shop. Located at 1235 E. Alpine Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp. Reviewers praise its helpful, friendly and informative customers service as well as the wide variety of products.

2. California Donuts And Deli

Next up is deli California Donuts And Deli, which offers doughnuts, coffee and more from its space at 4130 N. El Dorado St. With 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Affordable prices on the classic burgers, sandwiches shakes and fries are a big draw for Yelpers, as are doughnuts like the apple fritters and bacon maple bars.

3. Carniceria La Sierra

Meat shop Carniceria La Sierra is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 253 E. Alpine Ave., four stars out of 22 reviews for its grilled tri-tip, chicken, ribs and jalapeño poppers at reasonable prices.

4. American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

Finally, the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, a thrift store selling used vintage and consignment items with a focus on women's clothing, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 207 E. Alpine Ave. to see for yourself.

© 2018 KXTV