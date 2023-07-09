Pleasant start to weekend but short-lived warming trend expected by Sunday

Temperatures will hover slightly below normal this weekend before a two-day warmup Sunday and Monday. Mild weather will return by Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, California — It will be another pleasant late summer weekend across Northern California.

The northern half of the state finds itself situated between a ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest and a low pressure system spinning off the Pacific Northwestern coast.

Being between these two features helps temperatures stay mild across the region. The last six days have been below average or at least average in terms of temperature, which is 91 this time of year. This trend will continue through Saturday.

Valley temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday will hover around 90 degrees with strong nightly Delta breezes and low temperatures in the lower 60s.

The Sierra will see high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to 70s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The Sierra should stay dry, apart from a round of showers that could bring some afternoon thunderstorms to areas around Yosemite and south.

By Sunday, the high pressure will have expanded westward and the low will have retreated further north, away from California. As a result, the increased influence of the high pressure will elevate temperatures to above average in the valley for the first time since the last day of August.

Sunday and Monday will also see a drop in humidity values thanks to a shift in the wind, which will be relatively light but will be from the north so it will lack access to moisture. Sacramento is forecast to reach 94 Sunday and 95 Monday before the cooling trend sets in.

By Tuesday, the ridge will have weakened and retreated to the south. Temperatures across the region will drop as a result heading into next week and Californians will be treated to another week of mild temperatures.

