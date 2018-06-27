For the first time in Stockton Police Department history, the department will have it's own police helicopter.

The department announced Wednesday they received a one-time expenditure of $3 million from the City of Stockton through this year's state budget for the helicopter purchase.

Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joe Silva called it "an exciting and historic day" for the Stockton Police Department. In a news release, Silva said the helicopter will be a new tool that "will enhance public safety service in our community."

The department says many of the benefits for the chopper include faster response times, apprehension of fleeing suspects, locating missing persons, reduce risk during vehicle pursuits, increasing police presence and visibility and responding to natural disasters.

The department thanked the Governor's Office and local lawmakers, State Senator Cathleen Galgiani and Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman for their support in "recognizing the important need for this purchase."

In a joint news release, Galgiani and Talamantes Eggman said in the past, Stockton Police had to rely on the CHP helicopter located in Auburn, "which at best results in a 30-minute response time."

