SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The homeless living in illegal camps have been linked to starting four fires in Sacramento in just a few days, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Homeless camps that have been set up under overpasses and hidden in thick brush are creating a growing hazard for firefighters, said Captain Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. The camps are often hard to get to, have low clearance, and are difficult for firefighters to get to, Wade said.

These fires are often started by cooking, camp fires for warmth, or are sometimes started intentionally.

"We are set up to handle these types of situations. They are occurring with a little bit more frequency then they have in the past,” Wade said.

From September 2017 to September 2018, firefighters have responded to 460 fires at homeless camps. The data was collected from the four Sacramento fire stations closest to the downtown and American River Parkway areas, where most of the city's homeless live.

Karen Martinez, 67, of North Sacramento is lucky to have her home after a fire broke out at a homeless camp in an alley behind her home on September 13. Martinez was home with her husband and three grandchildren. Fortunately, the family dog warned them by barking and the fire department was contacted immediately.

The fire burned down most of her backyard fence and the telephone wires before the fire department was able to put it out.

"It was scary,” Martinez said. “We could have died if the cops didn't get out in time or the fire department, we could have died."

On September 23, a metal scrapyard in Northern Downtown Sacramento caught fire after a witnesses told firefighters a homeless person threw a lit flare.

On September 24, the Sacramento Fire Department responded a grass fire in the Lower American Parkway that started in a homeless camp. Later that day, firefighters responded to another fire at a homeless camp Near Front and O Streets. One person suffered minor injuries.

On September 25, a fire at a homeless camp under the Highway 50 and Highway 99 overpass damaged part of the bridge.

Sacramento has a growing homeless population, according to county data. The most recent point in time count shows that the county has more than 3,600 living without a home.

City leaders have been working to help people get the homeless off the streets by investing in outreach programs, year-round triage shelters, and providing access to mental health and drug treatment.

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg acknowledged that addressing the issue of homelessness can help alleviate the public safety and health issues associated. However, he says it will require aggressive investment and the issue is one that will not be solved overnight.

Homelessness can be attributed to untreated mental health issues, drug addiction, and the growing unaffordable cost of housing, Steinberg said.

“We have a fierce commitment to making this problem better,” Steinberg said. “And we are backing it up with real strategies and real resources.”

In recent months, the city has been able to help hundreds of people get out of homelessness. However, there are thousands homeless in the area and more people are falling into homelessness, Steinberg said.

"This is not just a Sacramento problem and it can't eradicated or solved easily overnight,” Steinberg said.

He is urging voters to consider approving the Measure “U” 1-cent sales tax which will be on the November ballot. The tax could help the city maintain and improve services like public safety, youth, affordable housing, and inclusive economic development.

