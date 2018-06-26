The Bradshaw Animal Shelter in Sacramento County is over capacity, and in order to make room for the influx of cats and dogs, it has turned rooms meant for other uses into kennels.

"This is a first actually," said Janna Haynes with Bradshaw Animal Shelter. "That's how unique it is. We've never had this many dogs at one time."

Betsy and Loki are both bigger dogs who are currently sharing a room. They are both up for adoption.

"We converted cat rooms into dog rooms," Haynes said. "We've had animals in the meet and greet rooms."

A photography studio is now home to cats. A barn outside for farm animals now has dogs staying in a number of stalls.

"We're doing things differently than what we did in the past," Haynes said. "We have more programs available now to rehab our dogs to help with injuries and behavioral issues and so more of our animals are adoptable."

As of Monday morning, the shelter had 244 dogs and only 132 dog kennels. Some of the animals they're holding are confiscated through the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Currently, the shelter is offering free adoptions for the month.

© 2018 KXTV