The triple digit temperatures brought many Sacramento families out to the American River Saturday. As kids and adults beat the heat, safety was top of mind for many parents.



"You never know what can happen. The water is powerful, and even the best swimmer,” said Tiana Covington. “Situations happen and I don’t want anything to happen to my kids or my family."



Covington said it was important all her kids and nieces wore a safety vest – even while playing along the shoreline.



"I'm even out here swimming with them. I didn't plan on it, but if they're going to get in then I need to be with my kids," Covington adds.



Covington told ABC10 she made sure to take extra precaution Saturday after hearing an 8-year-old boy drowned at the Sacramento River Friday.



“That's devastating,” Covington adds. “My heart goes out to his family because I can't imagine what they're going through right now – I have an 8-year-old myself, so it’s not a big deal to stay safe.”

Officials said even though the weather is warmer, the water is still cold and dangerous.



“That affects your ability to swim if you're used to swimming in warmer water, and then come into cold water. It can zap the energy quicker,” said Lee Herrington, a park ranger with Sacramento County.



Herrington wants to remind parents about the county’s free life jacket program that allows you to borrow a vest for free. To learn more about how to get one, click here.

