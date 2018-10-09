If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Rocklin High School students are doing something special this year to remember those who were killed on September 11, 2001.

The students will be placing 2,977 American flags in the school's amphitheater.

This is the second year the Young Americas Foundation chapter at the high school is remembering lives lost on September 11.

The 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States was a coordinated assault that killed and injured thousands or people and caused more than $10 billion in infrastructure damage, including the destruction of the World Trade Center towers in New York City.

