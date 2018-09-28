If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The memorial service for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk is underway at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

For those who could not attend the memorial in person, a live stream of the ceremony is being streamed on ABC10.com and the ABC10 Facebook page. Several people have offered their thoughts, prayers, and other kind words, as Stasyuk is laid to rest.

A funeral procession will take place after the memorial services end around 12:15 p.m.

The following is a stream of social media posts about Stasyuk and the memorial:

