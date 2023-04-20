How the Dry Creek Greenway will connect communities in Placer County

The large project will ultimately lead to over seven miles of paved multi-use trails.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Dry Creek Greenway is a large project that will ultimately lead to over seven miles of paved, multi-use trails connecting neighborhoods and other trails throughout Roseville and Placer County.

Roseville is working with Placer County to complete the western portion of the trail.

The project will be finished in multiple phases — stretching from Old Auburn Road to Cook Riolo Road running along Dry, Cirby and Linda creeks.

The first phase of construction from Rocky Ridge to Riverside Avenue will start in either late 2023 or early next year.

Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the City of Roseville, says people can still use the trail and the city will give ample notice to residents and businesses when construction begins to minimize disruptions.

"The Dry Creek Greenway will be an important link for transportation, recreation and students traveling to school, and part of this first phase of the trail will include separated bike lanes that will connect the trail to a nearby elementary school," said Dyda.

Enery Stamas has two young kids and getting them out of the house and onto safe, uniform trails is something she values.

"The paved [trails] would be exciting because then they won't have to trip a lot on the rocks. They can ride their bikes and then it'll be a smoother ride," said Stamas.

She likes the idea of connecting communities and getting her kids in touch with nature.

"Once they're out and I can see them playing and it's a clear view and I feel comfortable to let them run, to do what they want and that’s exciting,' said Stamas.

Project funding is a culmination of state funding as well as federal and local transportation dollars. Dyda says the city has secured funding for the first two phases and is seeking more for the rest.

Project information:

