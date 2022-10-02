How to cross country ski like an Olympian in Northern Arizona

Cross country skiing and skate skiing are two sports in the Winter Olympics, and they're activities anyone can do in Northern Arizona, too.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — There's a winter wonderland where you can hop on a pair of snowshoes or skis and venture out to a yurt for the day or evening. The Arizona Nordic Village is easy to get to and only few hours outside of the Valley.

Cross country skiing and skate skiing are two sports in the Winter Olympics, and they're activities anyone can do up near Flagstaff. To get started, all you need are skis, poles and some boots, which can be rented from the Nordic Village.

The Arizona Nordic Village's Annie Jehle said cross country skiing involves generating forward motion with the fish scales at the bottom of the skis. And skate skiing, is a bit faster and similar to ice skating.

There are 30 miles of trails to experience at the Nordic Village. The greens are easier and more flat with the potential for minor hills. The blues have more significant downhills and uphill's, with some turns.

There's an experience level for everyone, Jehle said. The area is perfect to visit with family or friends and as soon as kids can walk, they can put on skis, Jehle added.

After a long day of snowshoeing or cross country skiing, there are cozy spots to settle in for the night. There are three yurts and four cabins on property. Every unit has a wood stove and a propane grill. There are an additional five yurts in the back country that can be skied to and stayed at overnight.

The Arizona Nordic Village is opened for the rest of the season for winter sports, and the yurts have views of the starry skies at night, from inside too.

