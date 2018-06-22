As the saga of immigrant children separated from their parents and incarcerated at the border unfolds, overflowing into social media feeds, Sacramento-area residents might find themselves wanting to help, but not sure how.

Although Sacramento is hundreds of miles from the nearest border, there are many opportunities to help or give at both local and national levels.

Experts advise vetting charitable organizations through sites like Charity Navigator or ProPulica that rate them for how much of their funding goes into programs, and other measures of effectiveness.

In Sacramento, groups supporting immigrants include the Sacramento Immigration Coalition, Area Congregations Together (ACT) and the Sacramento Family Unity, Education and Legal Network.

ACT is headed down to San Ysidro, on the California border, Friday for an interfaith mass, said Carlos Montes-Ponce, an organizer.

The mass is part of ACT’s effort at "re-humanizing this moral crisis we find ourselves in,” Montes-Ponce said. Sustaining people spiritually and maintaining clarity of purpose is essential to prevailing.

A Families Belong Together rally is planned for 10 a.m. June 30 in Sacramento on Capitol Mall.

The effort to keep families together doesn’t stop at the border.

In Sacramento, those who want to do more can train with Sacramento Immigration Coalition to become legal observers – that is, people who are trained to verify and be a "moral witness" to ICE operations in workplaces or homes, Montes-Ponce said.

These volunteers are trained by legal experts to be part of a team that responds to ICE operations and connects families with legal and social resources.

The Sacramento Immigration Coalition also has been closely following issues involving so-called Sanctuary jurisdictions, and those who still house inmates under contract with ICE. Sacramento County Board of Supervisors recently voted not to renew a contract to house those arrested on immigration violations. Yolo and Yuba counties’ boards will soon vote on the issue.

“We’re pushing to end these types of contracts in California,” Montes-Ponce said, adding that the system of mass incarceration of undocumented workers doesn’t serve anyone well. “People can still be productive members of their community rather than being locked up while they fight their cases.”

Many efforts involve protecting immigrants legal rights, whether they are refugees, asylum seekers or otherwise.

Locally, McGeorge School of Law provides services through its Immigration Law Clinic, staffed by students that help low-income clients with immigration issues.

The Sacramento Family Unity, Education and Legal (FUEL) Network for Immigrants provides services to Sacramento residents to "prevent, prepare for or defend against deportation," according to its website.

The ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project has committed to protecting immigrants' civil liberties as well as combating discrimination against them. The ACLU has been fighting the practice of separating families in federal court and will continue to fight the mass incarceration of families.

RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, is a Texas-based organization that provides legal services to immigrants.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (in Texas) has been providing food, shelter, clothing, medicine and other supplies to immigrants.

