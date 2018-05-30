It’s rattlesnake season and this year is a particularly fertile year for the vipers, as baby rattlesnakes are slithering into neighborhood backyards.

Glen Strough makes his living removing rattlesnakes. He's finding the majority of the baby reptiles in the Folsom, Granite Bay and Loomis area. Strough says a wet winter created a lot of food for rattlesnakes and the recent heat is making them very active.

“90 percent of the snakes I caught are babies born last year,” he said. "When the temperature gets over 70 degrees, that’s when they come out of their den."

According to Strough, baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult rattlesnakes. They carry just as much venom as adult snakes but they don't always use their rattle to warn people.

"They also can't control their venom,” Strough said. “The purge it all at once."

Strough says morning and nights are when snakes are most active. The rattlers normally stay in wilderness areas, but they are particularly attracted to messy lawns.

"People with overgrowth long weeds, you are basically creating a habitat for snakes," Strough said.

Here are some things you can do to keep safe from baby rattlesnakes:

Make sure to stay back at least five or six feet.

Rattlesnakes usually try to avoid us and only strike when they feel threatened.

Stay on paths and cleared areas.

If you have to go thru tall grass, use a stick to sweep the area as you walk.

Wear boots or closed-toed shoes if you plan on going hiking.

If you are going hiking or camping, make sure to bring along a snake bite kit.

