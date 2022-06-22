Four things to teach kids about preventing hot car deaths

According to the National Safety Council, 38 kids die every year after being left in hot cars. Five of those deaths are here in Texas.

HOUSTON — As we continue to see record heat across Texas, new data shows how even a quick errand, or a moment of accidental forgetfulness can turn deadly for kids left alone in cars.

A child's body heats up 3- to- 5 times faster than an adult's. For kids, heat stroke can start when body temperature reaches 104. A 107-degree body temperature is deadly.

Car temperatures can climb by 19-degrees in just 10 minutes.

But these deaths are completely preventable, and new technology is being built into cars to help.

There are features like seatbelt sensors that alert you to check the backseat if something is buckled in. There's also a device that plugs into your car and will send an alert to your phone as well.

Also, so many of these deaths can be prevented by teaching your kids these four things.

How to unbuckle their car seat.

How to honk the horn.

How to turn on flashers or hazard lights.

How to unlock the front doors, if the child lock is on the back doors.