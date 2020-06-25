How to responsibly travel in California

A guide to safe travels during COVID-19 recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many counties in California are opening up and welcoming tourists. For some, that translates to road trip time, but before anyone starts driving all over the state, they should know that the coronavirus recovery rate is different in every community.

Taking a road trip means traveling responsibly and respectfully.

Travel etiquette has changed, but it’s not complicated, especially if you follow the “Responsible Travel Code” created by Visit California. It’s simple, just remember the acronym RESPECT.

Visit California breaks it down like this:

Roam Responsibly:

"I will explore California thoughtfully and responsibly, maintaining the utmost respect for everyone and everything I encounter."

Educate Myself:

"I will do my research before traveling across the state, familiarizing myself with local regulations and community concerns, which may have changed over time. This is especially important in rural communities with limited healthcare resources."

Safety First:

"I will follow public health directives from government officials, including physical distancing measures. I will take all necessary steps to minimize health risks to myself and others and stay home if I'm sick."

Preserve California:

"I will protect and nurture the Golden State's pristine outdoor spaces and cultural icons, by maintaining a light footprint at every turn and paying special attention to delicate ecosystems."

Embrace Community:

"I will support local businesses and do my part to ensure the long-term prosperity of the places I visit."

Celebrate Culture:

"I will immerse myself in California's diverse local cultures and embrace the traditions and practices I encounter."

Teach Others:

"I will lead by example and share these practices with fellow travelers, acknowledging that we all share the responsibility to protect California".

If you are looking for more fact-based travel information check out Visit California’s Responsible Travel Hub, Visitcalifornia.com/respect. From there, you can find information on California Beaches, hotels and restaurants.

If you are looking for road trip ideas, browse more than 200 California destinations on the Bartell’s Backroads page.

