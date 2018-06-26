As fire crews continue to battle the Pawnee Fire, officials want to remind Californians in wildfire-prone areas to prepare for the dry and warm months.



“Defensible space is the number one thing that they can do around their home,” said Folsom Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez. “Clean up the perimeter – we ask that they consider a 30 to 100-foot buffer zone around the home.”



In suburban neighborhoods like Folsom, where new homes continue to be built near open spaces, creating a defensible space is vital.



Chief Rodriguez says city and contract employees are tasked with clearing brush and vegetation from open fields that are close to homes.



Another way residents can be prepared for a wildfire is by creating a fire evacuation plan.



“Know where to go and what to do if there were to be a fire in your neighborhood,” Rodriguez added. “Also have a location to meet at in case there is a fire and the phone lines and cell phone towers are down, and you can’t communicate – at least you know where you could meet.”



Greg Lesavoy said he prepared an escape plan and reviews it with his family once a year. He also keeps water, blankets, and other supplies in his car.



The 17-year Folsom resident said he bought a fire escape ladder that he keeps underneath the bed.

“It doesn’t cost much and in the event of a fire or an emergency, it’s right here,” Lesavoy explained.



Lesavoy told ABC10 he also created a defensible space by removing some of the leaves on his fence.



“It’s all about staying one step ahead of any misfortune that may come, and for me, that was cutting foliage back, and just having resources on hand,” Lesavoy said.

