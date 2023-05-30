Del Paso Partnership Chairman resigns

The Del Paso Boulevard Partnership collaborates with the city of Sacramento for projects in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Howie Ditkof announced Tuesday he is resigning as the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership Chairman.

The Del Paso Boulevard Partnership collaborates with the city of Sacramento for projects in the area.

"Since I do not believe that my efforts at helping improve this area has any chance of success I am resigning as Chairman and as Board Member of the Del Paso Partnership effective immediately," Ditkof wrote in a statement.

In his resignation, Ditkof made a number of claims about the Sacramento Police Department and city services. ABC10 is working to independently verify those claims.

"Since I became involved with the Del Paso Partnership, much of the discussion has been that the business climate with not improve until public safety improves," Ditkof wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more on ABC10: Closing the African American achievement gap in California