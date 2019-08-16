WILSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office believe they've found the remains of Helen Coultrup, who's been missing since Saturday, Aug. 3.

According to a press release from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, Coultrup's body was found on Friday, Aug. 16, near where her car was found just a day earlier. On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was called to check on a car matching Coultrup’s near Wilseyville, Calif. Deputies, CHP officers, and a volunteer search and rescue team found the empty car several miles off the highway on a dirt road. The remains were found not too far from the car.

Officials with the sheriff's office noted Coultrup’s identification and clothing were also found in the area.

"Based upon the search of the area and the conditions of the human remains, it appears as though there has been heavy animal activity involving the human remains," the sheriff's office said in a press release Friday.

The cause of death is not available at this time.

Helen Coultrup, 87, was last seen driving her 2010 silver Toyota Yaris in the area of Highway 12 and Highway 26 in Valley Springs, Calif. Her granddaughter, Molly Coldani, told ABC10 her grandma lives in San Andreas, but was last seen at the Mar-Val parking lot in Valley Springs.

The Calaveras Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, Amador County Search and Rescue, Tuolumne Search and Rescue and CARDA [California Rescue Dog Association] assisted with search efforts.

