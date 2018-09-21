GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Human remains were discovered after a police officer doused a small fire in a wooded area near Grass Valley, Thursday evening.

Authorities say a police officer patrolling near Sutton Way and Old Tunnel Road noticed a plume of smoke coming from the woods and went to investigate. The officer found a fire and called in Grass Valley firefighters to the scene.

The fire was contained to a small space, approximately 20 x 50 yards, but investigators say, after the fire was put out, the remains of a man were soon discovered.

Few details are known at this time, including the identity of the victim, a possible cause and manner of death, and how the fire was started.

This is a developing story.

