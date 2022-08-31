Human remains found by Yuba County Search and Rescue near Oregon Creek

The terrain of Oregon Creek forced Yuba County authorities to delay recovery of remains they believe belong to a man reported missing on May 10.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff's officials are in the process of identifying remains discovered by hikers near Oregon Creek Sunday.

According to a news release, search and rescue crews spent two days scoping Oregon Creek and searching cliffs off Pike City Road.

The terrain temporarily halted the search Monday, but crews were back Tuesday with more resources. They found additional human remains and a maroon GMC Acadia registered to a man reported missing on May 10, Dean Penn.

Authorities have yet to positively ID the remains, but county sheriff's officials say they are working with Penn's family for a potential DNA match.

