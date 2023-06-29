Human remains found in unincorporated Suisun City

Deputies are calling on people to keep clear of the area as the investigation and excavation continue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to learn more after uncovering human remains in unincorporated Suisun City.

The remains were reported June 28, when employees with the California Waterfowl Association were doing a vegetation evaluation in the area of Grizzly Island Road and Van Sickle Road.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said the employees found an exposed bone inside a jacket sleeve under the vegetation and that fully decomposed human remains were just below the surface.

Authorities started an excavation process and have uncovered a partial skeletal upper. The age, race and sex of the person isn't known at this time.

Deputies are calling on people to keep clear of the area as the investigation and excavation continue.

Anyone with information can call the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH ALSO: