Human skeleton found in Sacramento County storm drain

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will be investigating to find out who this person was and how they died.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after county workers found human remains in a Sacramento County storm drain.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said the workers found a human bone while cleaning out the drain on Tuesday. The drain itself is connected to a vacant lot.

Officials were able to recover 90% of the human skeleton's remains, Sgt. Grassmann said.

Sgt. Grassmann said the investigation will lie with the coroner's office to learn more about who this person was and how they died. The sheriff's office is maintaining the site in the meantime.