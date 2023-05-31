Human remains found near Truckee in March still not identified

The human remains were found back in March near Farad Road and Interstate 80.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into human remains found in Truckee in March is ongoing.

According to a Facebook post, the remains have yet to be identified. Preliminary findings are minimal, but the remains are believed to be those of a white female.

She was estimated to be between 30-70 at the time of her death, between 5’1” and 5’6” tall, with brown hair, an unknown weight and an unknown eye color.

Her year of death is estimated to be 2022 or 2023. Investigators hope pending DNA results help them identify the remains.

The remains were initially found the night of March 27 near Farad Road and Interstate 80, east of Truckee.

