Human skull found in Plumas County, sheriff's office says

After finding a human skull in Plumas County, officials are now working to find any more remains and identify them.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are trying to identify human remains after a skull was found in Plumas County.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office was told about the find by a hunter, who called the sheriff's office around 3 p.m. after finding a human skull in the wooded area at the south end of First Avenue Chester/Lake Almanor.

After deputies went to the area and confirmed that it was a human skull, a search and rescue team was sent to search for any additional remains in the area.

The skull was taken to the medical examiner's office for identification. The decedent's identity is not currently known.

WATCH ALSO: