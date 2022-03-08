Humidity sets stage for more thunderstorms in Northern California

Thunderstorms should form in the Sierra Thursday and could produce heavy rain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California has had high humidity and hot weather to kick off August. Valley areas have routinely hit 100 degrees or hotter.

Monsoon moisture from the south has added extra humidity to the mix, resulting in muggy afternoons and warm mornings in the 70s. The normal low for Sacramento this time of year is 59 degrees.

The leftovers of Tropical Storm Frank have also been moving to the north, adding more humidity and clouds for Northern California.

Mountain areas have seen an increase in not only thunderstorms, but storms that produce heavy rain. A storm near Markleeville Wednesday produced heavy rain in a burn area, resulting in flash flooding with damage and road closures.

More thunderstorms in the McKinney Fire burn area east of Yreka produced flash flooding and road closures.

Due to more heat and humidity, thunderstorms will fire up again near the crest of the Sierra and quickly drift to the north and east. This could produce more afternoon showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain with localized flooding.

The pattern will slowly change and cooler temperatures will move into valley areas with highs in the low 90s for Friday and continue through the weekend.

