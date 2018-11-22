With the help of volunteers, five-year old Erik Gomez kept changing coats until he finally found the one he wanted.

"It's nice," said Gomez.

The little boy joined the hundreds of others warming-up for winter at no cost thanks to the Modesto Gospel Mission. For three months, hundreds of coats have been collected throughout the community. All are donated.

Executive Director Jason Conway has been at the Mission 12 years. He says it's not all homeless here, but also the working poor.

"Really just people that are struggling to pay their rent, utilities and to put food on their table," says Conway.

Conway says the demand for coats continues to increase every year. In fact, people waited for about 90 minutes in line outside.

Priscilla Chuca brought several members of her family.

"My youngest she lost her jacket at school, so. She has a little sweater so I'm trying to get her a thick jacket."

Audrey Nolan brought her family out, too.

"You might not get one anywhere else. And they give so many good ones. And, the kids they furnish everything for 'em," said Nolan.

All who receive the coats are thankful for the community's generosity.

"We can't really afford to buy a new coat so this is a blessing," said Jen Lettner.

11-year-old Alize Hernandez had these kind words for the Modesto Gospel Mission and all the volunteers:

"They are really supportive to the people that need them."

