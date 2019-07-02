PLEASANT VALLEY, Calif. — Hundreds of people in the Sierra foothills are still without power following the Northern California storm earlier this week.

Marlene Post and her husband Danee were without power for two days, with power only returning to their Pleasant Valley home late Wednesday night.

"I know they want to get the power back on but Tuesday morning when we saw how much damage in the daylight was here on our road, I'm like, the power's going to be out a week," Post said. "If the whole county is like this, we're going to be lucky to have power in a week."

Post said they lost power around 8:15 Monday night -- the same night a tree came crashing into their home.

"It's not even safe to walk outside, because the snow is coming out of the trees and some of it's frozen," Post explained. "You get hit on the head, it's like, you know, you should be wearing a hard hat."

According to an outage map on PG&E, hundreds of people remained without power Wednesday night.

A PG&E representative was not immediately available for comment.

More wet weather is expected in the coming days.

