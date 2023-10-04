Husband dies by suicide after being suspected in wife's death, Manteca police say

Two children in their home were turned over to Child Protective Services.

MANTECA, Calif. — The Manteca Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead and the suspect, her husband, died by suicide.

Police say they were called to the 900 block of Davis Street for an unresponsive female around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Detectives found evidence suggesting the woman was the victim of a homicide and the husband was identified as a suspect.

Two children in the home were taken to the police department and then Child Protective Services.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office called Manteca police Monday night to say they found the husband dead from a suspected suicide.

Anyone with information in the investigation can call Det. Garret Morrison at 209-456-8212.