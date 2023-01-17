Southbound Hwy 99 reopens in San Joaquin Co. as northbound stays closed

Crews are moving water through 5,000 feet of steel pipe into the Mokelumne River.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Update: 12:30 a.m. Jan. 18

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 reopened after midnight in San Joaquin County.

For two nights, both directions of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road were closed due to flooding. However, crews worked through the night and were able to reopen the southbound lanes just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It remains unclear when the northbound lanes will reopen at this time.

#UPDATE: SB lanes of SR-99, #SanJoaquinCounty are NOW OPEN. NB lanes remain closed from Turner Rd., Lodi to Peltier Rd., Acampo due to flooding. No ETO at this time. Motorists are reminded to #staySafe and use an alternate route. Get current road info. use #Quickmap. #CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/lf4ytL2oA8 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) January 18, 2023

Original:

Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen.

Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.

Officials say crews have been working 12-hour shifts to get the roadway back open and are pumping water from the highway along 5,000 feet of steel pipe into the Mokelumne River.

The flood water moved from the east side of Highway 99 over to the west Monday. It eventually flooded several lanes on northbound Highway 99 before reaching the median and southbound lanes.

Crews are expected to work through the night as they continue to pump water from Highway 99.

