Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.

He was taken to Sutter Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced dead the next day.

Officials said the primary cause of death was hypothermia and the secondary cause was methamphetamine. The lowest temperature recorded at Sacramento Executive Airport the morning of Nov. 17 was 35 degrees.

