At nearly 41,000 acres and still raging out of control, the Delta Fire in northern Shasta County has already burned into the Hirz Fire and only has to jump one more road and cross "Damnation Pass" to reach the area burned in the Carr Fire.

The Delta Fire, which started Wednesday, has burned into the 46,150-acre Hirz Fire on the east. Only a couple miles separate the Delta and Carr fires, which is southwest of the Delta Fire, according to a Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service fire map posted in Inciweb.

The fire started near I-5 north of Lakehead about 1 p.m. Wednesday and quickly burned north and west. Some vehicles along the highway were destroyed in the flames. Motorists described a chaotic scene as the fire burned through the area, destroying some trucks and some people fleeing their cars.

While the fire raced northwest, it has also burned to the east, eventually reaching the existing Hirz Fire.

Altogether, the three fires have burned 316,704 acres. While the Hirz and Delta fires continue to burn out of control, the Carr Fire was contained Aug. 30.

Fire officials said they plan to use existing roads in the area as fire control lines in the northwest part of the fire. Steep terrain, with thick brush and trees has made stopping the fire a challenge, they said.

Interstate 5 remained closed Sunday morning from about 10 miles north of Redding to just north of Dunsmuir.

The Delta Fire was only 5 percent contained Sunday morning, as it grew 323 acres overnight. The Hirz Fire, which started Aug. 10, is 95 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The Hirz and Delta fires were both caused by people, but forest service officials said the fires are under investigation and have not released any more information about how the fires started.

Evacuations and road closures

I-5 has been closed to traffic in both directions since Wednesday. At the southern end of the closure, motorists going north are being turned around at Fawndale Road, about 10 miles north of Redding. At the north end of the closure, motorists going south are stopped at Mott Road, about 3.5 miles south of Mount Shasta.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents living along the I-5 corridor from the Vollmers exit to the Gibson Road exit.

An evacuation warning — not a mandatory evacuation — has been issued for all residents of Dunsmuir.

In Trinity County, residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Trinity County line have been told to evacuate.

East Side Road and East Fork Road in Trinity County has been closed to nonresidents. There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

For those displaced by the fires, Mercy Oaks, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive in Redding, has been set up as an evacuation shelter. A second shelter is at the National Guard Armory, 618 Everitt Memorial Hwy in Mount Shasta, the forest service said.

The Siskiyou Humane Society is accepting dogs and cats for evacuees at its shelter, 1208 North Mount Shasta Blvd. The shelter can be reached at 530-926-4052.

Evacuees can bring their pets and visit or feed them during the shelter hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evacuees are responsible for taking care of their own animals, the forest service said.

Kerlin Fire

The Kerline Fire, burning in southwestern Trinity County, was 1,645 acred and 13 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to the forest service.

The fire was burning west of Hyampom in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The blaze was not affecting Highway 299 or Hyampom Road between Hayfork and Hyampom, according to the forest service.

Some areas of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest that were closed during the Carr Fire have been reopened.

Carr Fire closed areas in the Shasta Lake Ranger District, Shasta Lake National Recreation Area, and the Trinity River Management Unit have been reopened.

Forest service officials said hazards such as falling trees, road and trail damage and potential for mudslides still exist in the national forest.

The forest service has expanded the areas closed because of the Hirz Fire.

Closed areas now include the portion of Pacific Crest Trail between Ash Camp and Gumboot. Closures on the McCloud arm of Lake Shasta have been lifted, and there are currently no closures on Shasta Lake.

Areas closed because of the Delta Fire include national forest lands west of the Hirz Fire to Highway 3 in Trinity County.

