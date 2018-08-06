If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

"I ask the press to please respect my privacy and that of my children.”

Sharon Huddle, the estranged spouse of Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist, issued a statement through the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, asking for privacy.

"My thoughts and prayers are for the victims and their families," Huddle said in the statement. "The press has relentlessly pursued interviews of me. I will not be giving any interviews for the foreseeable future."

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested at his home earlier this year after DNA linked him to crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer. DeAngelo has now been charged in 12 killings.

DeAngelo is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, June 12.

READ MORE

© 2018 KXTV